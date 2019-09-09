Sep 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the LightInTheBox Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Christian Arnell. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Christian Arnell - Christensen & Associates - MD
Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to LightInTheBox' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the IR website as well as through PR Newswire.
Today, you will hear from LightInTheBox' CEO, Mr. Jian He, who will give an overview of the company's strategy and recent developments; followed by Ms. Wenyu Liu, the company's acting Chief Financial Officer, who will go over financial results in more detail. They will both be available to take your questions during the Q&A session that follows.
Before we proceed, I'd like to remind you of the safe harbor statement. Please note that the discussion
Q2 2019 LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...