Q2 2019 LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the LightInTheBox Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Christian Arnell. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Christian Arnell - Christensen & Associates - MD



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to LightInTheBox' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the IR website as well as through PR Newswire.



Today, you will hear from LightInTheBox' CEO, Mr. Jian He, who will give an overview of the company's strategy and recent developments; followed by Ms. Wenyu Liu, the company's acting Chief Financial Officer, who will go over financial results in more detail. They will both be available to take your questions during the Q&A session that follows.



Before we proceed, I'd like to remind you of the safe harbor statement. Please note that the discussion