Jun 19, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for LightInTheBox Holding Company Limited. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Christian Arnell for opening remarks and introductions. Please go ahead, sir.
Christian Arnell - Christensen & Associates - MD
Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to LightInTheBox' First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the IR website as well as through PR Newswire.
Today, you will hear from LightInTheBox' CEO, Mr. Jian He, who will give you an overview of the company's strategy and recent developments, followed by Ms. Wenyu Liu, the company's acting Chief Financial Officer, who will go over financial results in more detail.
Before we proceed, I'd like to remind you of our safe harbor statement. Please note that the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private
Q1 2020 LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 19, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
