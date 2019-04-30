Apr 30, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Lumber Liquidators First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded and may not be reproduced in full or in part without permission from the company. I would now like to turn the conference over to Danielle O'Brien. Please, go ahead, sir.
Danielle O'Brien - Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. - IR Executive
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Let me reference, the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities law for forward-looking statements.
This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future operating and financial performance of Lumber Liquidators. Although, Lumber Liquidators believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Important risk
Q1 2019 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
