Q1 2020 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Lumber Liquidators First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and may not be reproduced in full or in part without permission from the company. I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Taaffe. Please go ahead.



Paul Taaffe - Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. - IR Executive



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, I'm joined by Nancy Taylor, Chairperson of the Board of Directors; Charles Tyson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Nancy Walsh, our Chief Financial Officer.



Again, let me reference the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws for forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future operating and financial performance of Lumber Liquidators. Although Lumber Liquidators believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it