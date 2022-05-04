Q1 2022 LL Flooring Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone. And thank you for joining us today. I am joined by Charles Tyson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Nancy Walsh, our Chief Financial Officer.



This conference call may contain forward looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future operating and financial performance of LL Flooring. Although LL Flooring believes that the expectations reflected and it's forward looking statements are reasonable. It can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward looking statements will prove to be