Nov 09, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to today's Terran Orbital 3Q 2020 Earnings Call. My name is Elliot, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to our host, Jonathan Siegmann, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. The floor is yours, Please go ahead.
Jonathan Siegmann - Terran Orbital Corporation - SVP of Corporate Development
Thank you, Elliot. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Terran Orbital's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. With me this morning from Terran Orbital are Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Hobart, Chief Financial Officer. Marc will provide a business update and highlights for the quarter, and then Gary will review the quarterly results. Terran Orgill's executive team will then be available to answer your questions.
During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual
Q3 2022 Terran Orbital Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...