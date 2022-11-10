Nov 10, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Xin Yu - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Welcome back, everybody to the Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit. Next up, we have Terran Orbital. We're very pleased to be joined by Marc Bell, the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. For this session, we'll start with the presentation from Marc, and then proceed into Q&A.



I'd like to remind everyone to tune in so please, if you desire to ask any questions, there is a slot on the browser for you to enter. And with that, Marc, take it away.



Marc H. Bell - Terran Orbital Corporation - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Well, Edison, thank you very much for having me today, and I have a guest with me who will be joining me, our fabulous Chief Financial Officer, Gary Hobart, who will be joining me momentarily. But with that, I'm going to kick off. All right. We're very up. Forward-looking statements, please memorize these everybody. We're going to move on.



And we're talking Terran Orbital. Let me give you an overview of the company, we are revolutionizing new space. To give you some