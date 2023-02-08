Feb 08, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Ana Berry - Berry Media, Inc - Moderator



Welcome back, everyone. Great day so far on our conference. The next presenter is Terran Orbital. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LLAP and is a leading manufacturer of satellite products, primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries.



Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Please welcome its CEO, Marc Bell and CFO, Gary Hobart.



Welcome, gentlemen. We are thrilled to have you on the conference today and very much looking forward to hearing your presentation.



Marc Bell - Terran Orbital Corporation - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thank you so much for having us today. We really appreciate it.



So I'd like to kick off with the slides. Okay, [hint]?



Ana Berry - Berry Media, Inc - Moderator



Yes, you guys can control those