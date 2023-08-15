Q2 2023 Terran Orbital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

I will now hand you over to your host, Jonathan Siegmann, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development to begin. Jonathan?



Jonathan Siegmann - Terran Orbital Corporation - SVP of Corporate Development



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Terran Orbital's Second Quarter 2023 earnings. With me this morning are Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital Corporation; and Gary Hobart, Chief Financial Officer of Terran Orbital Corporation.



Marc will provide a business update and highlights for the past quarter, and Gary will review the quarterly results, and Marc will finish with closing remarks. Terran Orbital's executive team will then be available to answer your questions.



During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and as a result,