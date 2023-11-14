Q3 2023 Terran Orbital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello everyone, and welcome to the Terran Orbital Q3, 2023 earnings call. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'll now turn the call over to our host, Jonathan Siegmann. Please go ahead, Jonathan.



Jonathan Siegmann - Terran Orbital Corporation - SVP of Corporate Development



Thank you, Emily. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Terran Orbital's third quarter 2023 earnings. With me this morning are Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital Corporation, and Matt Riffel, Acting Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Controller, Terran Orbital Corporation. Mark will provide a business update and highlights for the past quarter and then Matt will review the quarterly results. (inaudible) Turn it over to the executive team will then be available to answer your questions.



During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and as a result are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many