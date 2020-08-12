Q2 2020 Lemonade Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Lemonade second-quarter 2020 earnings call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). Thank you. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your presenters. Lemonade management team, please go ahead.



Yael Wissner-Levy - Lemonade, Inc. - VP of Communications



Good morning and welcome to Lemonade's second-quarter 2020 earnings call. My name is Yael Wissner-Levy and I am the VP Communications at Lemonade. Joining me today to discuss our results are Daniel Schreiber, CEO and Co-Founder; Shai Wininger, COO and Co-Founder; and Tim Bixby, Lemonade's CFO. A letter to shareholders covering the Company's second-quarter 2020 financial results is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.lemonade.com.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.