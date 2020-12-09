Dec 09, 2020 / 02:20PM GMT

Heath Patrick Terry - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Hi. I'm Heath Terry. I cover the Internet sector for Goldman Sachs. Really happy to have with us today the CEO of Lemonade, Daniel Schreiber. Daniel, thanks so much for taking the time to join us. I'm also joined by my colleague, Yaron Kinar.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDDaniel, maybe just to start for the audience that we have here today that are maybe less familiar with Lemonade or maybe most familiar with Lemonade as a customer of your product, how should they think about what Lemonade is as a company and what you and the team there are trying to build?- Lemonade, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEOSure. Good morning, Heath. Great to be with you both. Thanks for having me at the conference. So Lemonade is a young insurance company that's using technology to really rethink some of the fundamentals of the sector. Both myself and my co-founder come