Aug 09, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and a warm welcome to the Lemonade, Inc. Q2 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Melissa, and I'll be your operator. (Operator Instructions)
I now have the pleasure of handing over to our host today, Yael Wissner-Levy to begin. Yael, over to you.
Yael Wissner-Levy - Lemonade, Inc. - Head of Content and Communications
Good morning, and welcome to Lemonade's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Yael Wissner-Levy, and I am the VP Communications at Lemonade.
Joining me today to discuss our results are Daniel Schreiber, Co-CEO and Co-Founder; Shai Wininger, Co-CEO and Co-Founder; and Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer.
A letter to shareholders covering the company's second quarter 2022 financial results is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ
Q2 2022 Lemonade Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...