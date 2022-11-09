Q3 2022 Lemonade Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the Lemonade Q3 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand you over to Yael Wissner-Levy, VP Communications at to begin. Please go ahead when you're ready.



Yael Wissner-Levy - Lemonade, Inc. - Head of Content and Communications



Good morning, and welcome to Lemonade's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Yael Wissner-Levy, and I'm the VP Communications at Lemonade. Joining me today to discuss our results are Daniel Schreiber, Co-CEO and Co-Founder; Shai Wininger, Co-CEO and Co-Founder; and Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer.



A letter to shareholders covering the company's third quarter 2022 financial results is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ