Q2 2023 Lemonade Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, welcome to the Lemonade Q2 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Alex. I'll be ordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand it over to your host, Yael Wissner-Levy from Lemonade. Please go ahead.



Yael Wissner-Levy - Lemonade, Inc. - Head of Content and Communications



Good morning, and welcome to Lemonade's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Yael Wissner-Levy, and I am the VP of Communications at Lemonade. Joining me today to discuss our results are Daniel Schreiber, Co-CEO and Co-Founder; Shai Wininger, Co-CEO and Co-Founder; and Tim Bixby, our Chief Financial Officer.



A letter to shareholders covering the company's second quarter 2023 financial results is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward