Feb 13, 2019 / 06:10PM GMT
Jay Adam Cohen - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst
Moving on. So last week, someone came into my office and dropped off a copy of Best's Review. It's a periodical. It's one of the many periodicals that I read. It's fascinating. The headline was Words of Wisdom, and there was a -- there were photos of 7 different business leaders on the cover. So I glanced over to see who I would recognize, and I saw Dennis Glass. So I was kind of nervous that this article was going to contain all the words of wisdom that Dennis was going to share with us at the conference, but I think it was like literally one quote, so it wasn't much.
Dennis Robert Glass - Lincoln National Corporation - President, CEO & Director
It was a good one, though. It was a good one.
Jay Adam Cohen - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst
It was a good quote. It was a good quote. But thank you for not sharing everything before the conference. So Dennis is President and CEO of Lincoln National. He's been CEO since
Lincoln National Corp at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Insurance Conference Transcript
Feb 13, 2019 / 06:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...