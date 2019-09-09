Sep 09, 2019 / 03:15PM GMT

Jay H. Gelb - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Hello, everyone. I'm Jay Gelb from Barclays. I cover the insurance stocks. We're pleased to have with us Dennis Glass, who is President and CEO of Lincoln Financial. Lincoln benefits from a strong presence in U.S. life insurance, annuities, retirement savings and group insurance. It also has a strong return-on-equity profile, as well as a great record of returning excess capital to shareholders.



So with that, I'm pleased to open -- or turn over to Dennis for some opening remarks.



Dennis Robert Glass - Lincoln National Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Jay. And let me just make some comments about this slide. And thanks, everybody, for being here and showing interest in Lincoln. We appreciate it very much.



We've been hearing conversations sort of in the background about what -- how can Lincoln survive through a recession? Or is there something different today that's much better than it was a few years ago in terms of strategy. But let me