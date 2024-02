Q4 2021 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for joining Lincoln Financial Group's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Now I would like to turn the conference over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Al Copersino. Please go ahead, sir.



Al Copersino - Lincoln National Corporation - VP & Head of IR



Thank you, Katherine. Good morning, and welcome to Lincoln Financial's fourth quarter earnings call. Before we begin, I have an important reminder. Any comments made during the call regarding future expectations, deposits, expenses, income from operations, share repurchases and liquidity and capital resources are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the cautionary statement disclosures in our earnings release issued yesterday as well as those detailed in our 2020 annual report on Form 10-K,