Sep 14, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT

Tracy Dolin-Benguigui - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Hello, everyone. I'm Tracy Dolin-Benguigui, insurance analyst at Barclays. And I'm pleased to host this fireside chat with Lincoln National, with our speaker, Ellen Cooper, President, and CEO. Maybe just we could kick things off, Ellen, you could describe some big-picture thoughts on the current macro environment for Lincoln.



Ellen Gail Cooper - Lincoln National Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Absolutely. So I think, first of all, we all were reminded yesterday about the volatility that we continue to experience in the market. So I'll just spend a moment talking about the fact that we all know that we have continued to see, in particular, persistent inflation and that, that has driven a lot of market volatility and a fair amount of uncertainty in terms of the overall economic landscape. What it has meant for Lincoln this year in particular, is that through the second quarter, we had seen a significant amount of market