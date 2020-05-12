May 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day. And welcome to the Magnolia Oil and Gas First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's event is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Brian Corales. Please proceed.
Brian Michael Corales - Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation - VP of IR
Thank you, Chris. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to Magnolia Oil and Gas' First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Participating on the call today are Steve Chazen, Magnolia's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Stavros, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal security laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Additional information on risk factors that could cause results to differ is available in the company's
Q1 2020 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...