Q3 2021 Mirion Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Mirion Technologies, Inc. Fiscal Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to turn this conference over to your host, Mr. Alex Gaddy, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You can go ahead and begin your presentation.
Alex Gaddy -
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Mirion's earnings call for the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. My name is Alex Gaddy, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Mirion, and I will be moderating today's event.
A few housekeeping items before we get started, I would like to remind you that the discussions during this presentation will include forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the registration statement on the Form S-1 filed by Mirion with the SEC under the caption Risk Factors and in Mirion's other filings
