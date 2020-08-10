Aug 10, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to AG Mortgage Investment Trust Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. My name is Sylvia, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Raul Moreno, Mr. Moreno, you may begin.



Raul Enrique Moreno - AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, Sylvia. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Before we begin, please note that the information discussed on today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are outlined in the risk factors and MD&A sections of our most recent SEC filings. The company's actual results may differ materially from these statements. We encourage you to read the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements contained in our earnings release, in our earnings presentation and in our SEC filings.