Feb 19, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to AG Mortgage Investment Trust's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. My name is Sylvia, and I'll be operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Christopher Moore. Mr. Moore, you may begin.
Christopher D. Moore - AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - General Counsel & Secretary
Thank you, Sylvia. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings call for AG Mortgage Investment Trust.
Before we begin, please note that the information discussed in today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made during today's call is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in our SEC filings, including under the headings cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, risk factors and management's discussion and analysis. The company's actual results may differ materially from these statements. We encourage you to read the disclosure regarding forward-looking
Q4 2020 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 19, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...