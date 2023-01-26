Q3 2023 MIX Telematics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss MiX Telematics' financial results for the fiscal third quarter 2023 ended December 31, 2022. Joining us today are MiX Telematics President and CEO, Stefan Joselowitz; and the company's CFO, Paul Dell. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the conference over to Chief Financial Officer, Paul Dell, as he reads the company's safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements. Please go ahead, Paul.



Paul M. Dell - MiX Telematics Limited - Executive VP, CFO & Director



