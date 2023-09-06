MIX Telematics Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I am Ian Jacobs, Chairperson of MiX Telematics, and I welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of MiX Telematics.



The quorum requirements for this meeting are that at least 3 members entitled to vote are present in person or represented at this meeting. And in addition, at least 25% of the issued share capital is to be represented.



It is now 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. As a quorum of members is personally present, I cordially declare the meeting properly constituted. I'm pleased to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders who are participating through our online meeting platform.



I'd like to start by introducing my fellow directors, Stefan Joselowitz, Charles Tasker, Richard Bruyns, Fikile Futwa, Charmel Flemming and Paul Dell. Both Fikile and Charmel will be available to answer any queries on the Audit and Risk Committee report and the Social and Ethics Committee report, respectively.



Shareholders will refer to the notice of the annual meeting published on Friday, July 28, 2023, as part of our proxy statement. The record date