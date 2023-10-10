Oct 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss the proposed business combination between PowerFleet and MiX Telematics announced this morning, October 10, 2023. Joining us today are PowerFleet's CEO, Steve Towe; and CFO, David Wilson; along with MiX Telematics President and CEO, Stefan Joselowitz.
Following their remarks, we will open up the call for any questions you may have. Statements or comments made on this conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws. PowerFleet's, MiX's and the combined business' actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.
Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such
PowerFleet Inc And MIX Telematics Ltd Announce Transformative Business Combination Call Transcript
Oct 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...