Oct 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss the proposed business combination between PowerFleet and MiX Telematics announced this morning, October 10, 2023. Joining us today are PowerFleet's CEO, Steve Towe; and CFO, David Wilson; along with MiX Telematics President and CEO, Stefan Joselowitz.



Following their remarks, we will open up the call for any questions you may have. Statements or comments made on this conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws. PowerFleet's, MiX's and the combined business' actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.



Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such