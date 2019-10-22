Q3 2019 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael J. Zimmerman - MGIC Investment Corporation - SVP of IR



Thanks, Lee. Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning and for your interest in MGIC Investment Corporation. Joining me on the call today to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2019 are Chief Executive Officer, Tim Mattke; and Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Colson. Nathan, welcome to the call.



I want to remind all participants that our earnings release of this morning, which may be accessed on our MGIC's website, which is located at mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom, includes additional information about the company's quarterly results that we will refer to during the call and include certain non-GAAP