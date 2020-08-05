Q2 2020 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MGIC Investment Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Mike Zimmerman. Please go ahead.



Michael J. Zimmerman - MGIC Investment Corporation - SVP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning and for your interest in MGIC Investment Corporation. Joining me on the call today to discuss the results for the second quarter of year-end 2020 are Chief Executive Officer, Tim Mattke; and Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Colson.



I want to remind all participants that our earnings release of this morning, which may be accessed on MGIC's website, which is located at mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom, includes additional information about the company's quarterly results that we will refer to during the call, it includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have posted on our website a presentation that contains information pertaining to our primary risk in force, in new