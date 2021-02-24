Q4 2020 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael J. Zimmerman - MGIC Investment Corporation - SVP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning and for your interest in MGIC Investment Corporation. Joining me on the call today to discuss the results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and to provide a little bit of outlook for 2021 are: Chief Executive Officer, Tim Mattke; and Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Colson.



I want to remind all participants that our earnings release of last evening, which may be accessed on our website, which is located at mtg.mgic.com, under Newsroom, includes additional information about the company's quarterly results that we will refer to during the call and includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most