Q4 2020 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to MGIC Investment Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Mr. Mike Zimmerman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.
Michael J. Zimmerman - MGIC Investment Corporation - SVP of IR
Thanks, Claire. Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning and for your interest in MGIC Investment Corporation. Joining me on the call today to discuss the results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and to provide a little bit of outlook for 2021 are: Chief Executive Officer, Tim Mattke; and Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Colson.
I want to remind all participants that our earnings release of last evening, which may be accessed on our website, which is located at mtg.mgic.com, under Newsroom, includes additional information about the company's quarterly results that we will refer to during the call and includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most
Feb 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
