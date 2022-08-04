Q2 2022 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, Roel. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for your interest in MGIC Investment Corporation. I am very excited to be here today as this is officially my first earnings call in the seat. Joining me on the call today to discuss our results for the second quarter are Tim Mattke, Chief Executive Officer; and Nathan Colson, Chief Financial Officer. Our press release, which contains MGIC's second quarter financial results was issued yesterday and is available on our website at mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom, includes additional information about our quarterly results that we will refer to during the call.



It also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP