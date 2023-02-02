Q4 2022 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Dianna L. Higgins - MGIC Investment Corporation - SVP of IR



Thank you, Justin. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for your interest in MGIC Investment Corporation. Joining me on the call today to discuss our results for the fourth quarter are Tim Mattke, Chief Executive Officer; and Nathan Colson, Chief Financial Officer.



Our press release, which contains MGIC's fourth quarter financial results was issued yesterday and is available on our website at mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom, includes additional information about our quarterly results that we will refer to during the call today. It also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.



In addition, we posted on our website a quarterly supplement that contains information pertaining