Q3 2023 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MGIC Investment Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dianna Higgins, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Dianna L. Higgins - MGIC Investment Corporation - SVP of IR



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to our third quarter earnings call. Thank you for joining us this morning and for your interest in MGIC Investment Corporation. Joining me on the call today to discuss our results of the third quarter are Tim Mattke, Chief Executive Officer; and Nathan Colson, Chief Financial Officer. Our press release, which contains MGIC's third quarter financial results was issued yesterday and is available on our website at mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom, includes additional information about our quarterly results that we will refer to during this call.



It also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial