Jul 23, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Meritage Homes Second Quarter 2020 Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to our host, Brent Anderson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Brent A. Anderson - Meritage Homes Corporation - VP of IR
Thank you, Jason. Good morning, and welcome to our analyst call to discuss our second quarter and first half 2020 results. We issued the press release yesterday after the market closed, and you can find it along with the slides we'll be referring to during this call on our website at investors.meritagehomes.com or by selecting the Investor Relations link at the bottom of the homepage.
Turning to Slide 2. We'll caution you that any statements made during this call as well as the press release and the accompanying slides contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our views regarding the health of the housing market; potential adverse impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the second wave of
Q2 2020 Meritage Homes Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...