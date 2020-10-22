Q3 2020 Meritage Homes Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Meritage Homes Third Quarter 2020 Analyst Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Emily Tadano. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Emily Tadano -



Thank you, Hanna. Good morning, and welcome to our analyst call to discuss our third quarter and year-to-date 2020 results. We issued the press release yesterday after the market closed. You can find it along with the slides we'll refer to during this call on our website at investors.meritagehomes.com or by selecting the Investor Relations link at the bottom of our homepage.



Please refer to Slide 2, cautioning you that our statements during this call as well as the press release and accompanying slides contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our views regarding the health of the housing market, disruptions to our business by COVID-19, economic conditions and changes in interest rates, community count and absorptions, projected full year 2020 home closings and revenue, gross