Q1 2021 Meritage Homes Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to our analyst call to discuss our first quarter 2021 results. We issued the press release yesterday after the market closed.



Please refer to Slide 2, cautioning you that our statements during this call as well as the press release and accompanying slides contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our views regarding the health of the housing market, economic conditions and changes in interest rates, community count and absorptions, supply chain constraints and cycle times, projected second quarter and full year 2021 home