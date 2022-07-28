Q2 2022 Meritage Homes Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Meritage Homes Second Quarter 2022 Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Emily Tadano, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG at Meritage Homes. Thank you. You may begin.



Emily Tadano - Meritage Homes Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our analyst call to discuss our second quarter 2022 results. We issued the press release yesterday after the market closed. You can find it along with the slides we'll refer to during this call on our website at investors.meritagehomes.com or by selecting the Investor Relations link at the bottom of our home page.



Please refer to Slide 2, cautioning you that our statements during this call as well as the press release and accompanying slides contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our views regarding the health of the housing market, economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the potential benefits of rate locks, community count