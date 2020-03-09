Q2 2020 Vail Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Vail Resorts Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Katz. Please go ahead, sir.



Robert A. Katz - Vail Resorts, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call this afternoon is Michael Barkin, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, and actual future results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements in our press release issued this afternoon, along with our remarks on this call are made as of today, March 9, 2020. We undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold.



Today's remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations