Q3 2021 Vail Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Robert A. Katz - Vail Resorts, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2021 third quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call this afternoon is Michael Barkin, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, and actual future results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements in our press release issued this afternoon with our remarks on the call are made as of today, June since 2021, and we undertake no data to update them as actual events unfold.



Today's remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures are