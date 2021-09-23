Q4 2021 Vail Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Robert A. Katz - Vail Resorts, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2021 year-end earnings conference call. I'm excited to have Kirsten Lynch, our current Chief Marketing Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer, joining Michael Barkin, our Chief Financial Officer, and me on the call today.



Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, and actual future results may vary materially.