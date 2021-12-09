Q1 2022 Vail Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 09, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Vail Resorts First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Kirsten Lynch, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Kirsten A. Lynch - Vail Resorts, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I am pleased to be with you today on my first earnings call as Chief Executive Officer. Joining me on the call this afternoon is Michael Barkin, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, and actual future results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements in our press release issued this afternoon along with our remarks on this call are made as of today, December 9, 2021, and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events