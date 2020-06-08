Materion Corp to Acquire Optics Balzers - M&A Call Transcript

Jun 08, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Materion Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Steve Shamrock, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations. You may now begin.



Stephen F. Shamrock - Materion Corporation - Interim CFO, VP of IR & Corporate Controller



Good morning. This is Steve Shamrock, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations. With me today is Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Kelley, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Our format for today's conference call is as follows: Jugal will provide further commentary on our announcement this morning, and Joe will discuss the key financial aspects of the transaction, then we will open up the call for any questions. Please also note that we have issued a presentation for investors to accompany this morning's announcement, which is available on our website at investor.materion.com.



Before we begin, let me remind investors