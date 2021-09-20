Sep 20, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's conference call and webcast with Materion Corporation's management team to discuss today's acquisition announcement. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Vento, Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Vento, please go ahead.



Andrew Vento - Materion Corporation - Manager of IR & Corporate Development



Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us to discuss our planned acquisition of H.C. Starck Solutions' Electronic Materials portfolio. Before we begin our remarks this morning, I'd like to point out that we posted materials on the company's website that we will reference as a part of today's discussion, including a press release and an accompanying presentation to this webcast. You can also access the materials through the download feature on this call's webcast link.



With me today are Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jugal will provide an overview of the