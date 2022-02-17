Q4 2021 Materion Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Greetings, and welcome to the Materion Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, John Zaranec, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



John Zaranec - Materion Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Controller



Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on our Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This is John Zaranec, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations for Materion Corporation.



Before we begin our remarks this morning, I would like to point out that we have posted materials on the company's website that we'll reference as part of today's review of the quarterly results. You can also access the materials throughout the download feature on the earnings call webcast link.



With me today is Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our