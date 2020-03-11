Mar 11, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. We're here for our final session. I'm really excited to have with us Barry Pennypacker, President and CEO of Manitowoc. Barry, thank you very much for joining us.
Barry L. Pennypacker - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
No problem.
Unidentified Analyst -
So Barry has a few minutes of prepared remarks, then we'll dive into Q&A. Barry, the floor is yours.
Barry L. Pennypacker - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you. Anybody want me to read that?
Unidentified Analyst -
That's a no.
Barry L. Pennypacker - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
All right. So I think I recognize most of you here, just give you a little background about Manitowoc. We believe we are a global leader in lifting solutions. We've been a leader in innovation. We've introduced 60 new products to the
Manitowoc Company Inc at AEM Investor Conference at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 Transcript
Mar 11, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...