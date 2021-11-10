Nov 10, 2021 / 06:25PM GMT

Mig Dobre - Robert W. Baird - Analyst



All right. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Mig Dobre. I am the Baird analyst covering machinery and diversified industrials. It this my pleasure to host today The Manitowoc team presenting at the Baird Industrial Conference. As you probably know, Manitowoc is the leading provider of cranes, lifting solutions, and related aftermarket parts.



Joining us today with an update, we have Aaron Ravenscroft, Chief Executive Officer; as well as Dave Antoniuk, Chief Financial Officer. I know Aaron has got some quick introductory remarks, and afterwards, we are going to do some Q&A. So, Aaron, welcome. The floor is yours.



Aaron Ravenscroft - The Manitowoc Company - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Mig. Just to kick off a little bit, I think it's important to just note Manitowoc's most recent history. In 2016, we spun off the food service business followed by renegotiating that a couple years later. We spent five years in a very intensive process of reducing our cost by over $100 million. And in