Jun 21, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Dave Mossberg - Three Part Advisors, LLC - Moderator



Hello, everyone. It's Dave Mossberg from Three Part Advisors, and welcome to our East Coast IDEAS Conference. Our next session will be with the Manitowoc Company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTW. And a couple of months ago, we were lucky enough to be with the company and a great business. I'm very happy that they're able to present our event and from a company, I have Ion Warner, the Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Investor Relations.



And with that, I'll turn it over to Ion.



Ion Warner - The Manitowoc Company, Inc - SVP Marketing & IR



Thank you, Dave. And hello, everyone. Let's just jump right into the presentation. I just wanted to call out the forward-looking statements, the standard words here, the Safe Harbor statement, and the non-GAAP measures. As you can see here, some are self-explanatory. But before I turn the call to Brian Regan, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, I'd like to just call this out and we'll just move on to the