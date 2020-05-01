Q1 2020 Minerals Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2020 Minerals Technologies Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Matt Garth, Chief Financial Officer at Minerals Technologies. Please go ahead, Mr. Garth.
Matthew E. Garth - Minerals Technologies Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & Treasury and CFO
Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Today's call will be led by Chief Executive Officer, Doug Dietrich; and myself, Chief Financial Officer, Matt Garth. Following our prepared remarks, we will open it up to questions.
I'd like to remind you that beginning on Page 15 of our 2019 10-K, we list the various risk factors and conditions that may affect our future results and also point out the safe harbor disclaimer on this slide. Statements related to future performance by members of our team are subject to these limitations, cautionary remarks and conditions.
Now I'll turn the call over to Doug. Doug?
Douglas T.
