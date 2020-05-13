Minerals Technologies Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Minerals Technologies Inc. Annual Meeting. My name is Rafael. I will be your operator. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Tom Meek. Please start.



Thomas J. Meek - Minerals Technologies Inc. - Senior VP of HR, General Counsel, Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the virtual webcast of the 2020 Minerals Technologies Annual Meeting. I'm Tom Meek, Secretary of the company, and I will act as Secretary of the meeting. It is now 9:00 a.m., and I would like to call the meeting to order. This meeting is held pursuant to a printed notice mailed on or about April 1, 2020, to each stockholder of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2020, each of whom is entitled to vote. All documents concerning the call and notice of the meeting will be filed with the records of the meeting. The polls are now open. There are 4 items upon which stockholders will be asked to vote at this year's meeting. If you would like to vote on any or all of the items at today's meeting, either because you haven't