Jan 05, 2022 / 08:40PM GMT

Neil Singhvi Mehta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP and Integrated Oil & Refining Analyst



All right. Well, we're really excited for this session here today. It's the Outlook for Green Capital Spending with Jose Mas, the CEO of MasTec; and Brian Singer, the Head of GS SUSTAIN, a familiar face to many of you as the former business unit leader for natural resources. Thank you both for being here to talk about a really important topic, which is the outlook for spending to ultimately decarbonize and enable the energy transition.



Just to level set the conversation, Jose, maybe you give a little bit of background on MasTec for the audience. Many of us know you, but it'd be good for you to just walk through the bones of the business. And I'll ask Brian to do the same.



Jose Ramon Mas - MasTec, Inc. - CEO & Director



Sure. So again, Neil, thank you for having me today. Very happy to be here. For those of you that are not familiar with MasTec, MasTec is an infrastructure construction provider that really specializes in 2 areas. One is