Q3 2019 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Noah Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



After the U.S. market closed on Monday, Noah issued a press release announcing its third quarter 2019 financial results which is available on the company's IR website at ir.noahgroup.com. This call is also being webcast live and will be available for replay purposes on the company's website.



I would like to call your attention to the safe harbor statements in connection with today's call. The company will make forward-looking statements, including those with respect to expected future operating results and expansion of its business. Please refer to the risk factors inherent in the company's business and that have been filed with the SEC.



Actual results may materially differ from any forward-looking statements the company makes today. Noah Holdings Limited does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,